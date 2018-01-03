Lincoln National (LNC) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE LNC) traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 1,326,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.19. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lincoln National (LNC) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/lincoln-national-lnc-upgraded-to-overweight-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.