Lightinthebox (LITB) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lightinthebox earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1967713335661 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lightinthebox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Lightinthebox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Lightinthebox (NYSE LITB) traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,350. The stock has a market cap of $152.29, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.25. Lightinthebox has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. (LightInTheBox) is an online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers a range of products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and its other Websites, as well as mobile applications, which are available in approximately 30 languages.

