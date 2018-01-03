LGI Homes (LGIH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGI Homes (LGIH) traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $1,640.00, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 23,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,461,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,262.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,581 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,233,000. Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after buying an additional 92,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/lgi-homes-lgih-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.