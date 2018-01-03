Lee Enterprises (LEE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lee Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.3644044988263 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lee Enterprises (LEE) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,900. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.12. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.44.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts predict that Lee Enterprises will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Gulledge sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,871.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,065 shares in the company, valued at $104,100.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking.

