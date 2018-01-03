Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 604.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA FXE) opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

