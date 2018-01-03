Kforce (KFRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Kforce ( KFRC ) opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Kforce has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $668.30, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Kforce had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $214,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,387,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 251,643 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.5% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,070,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 65,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 747,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

