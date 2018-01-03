KB Home (KBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home (KBH) opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,763.69, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $3,877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,342,731.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 693,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 186,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,031,000 after acquiring an additional 492,594 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KB Home (KBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/kb-home-kbh-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.