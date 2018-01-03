Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) PT Raised to GBX 595

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target increased by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 590 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JUP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 591 ($7.90) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.35) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 560 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 521 ($6.97) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 556.07 ($7.44).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) opened at GBX 627.80 ($8.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,860.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,025.16. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 388.90 ($5.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 631.50 ($8.44).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/jupiter-fund-management-jup-pt-raised-to-gbx-595.html.

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.