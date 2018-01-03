JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $214,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after buying an additional 3,717,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,979,775,000 after buying an additional 1,357,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,468,000 after buying an additional 847,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,729,000 after buying an additional 765,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,677,000 after buying an additional 176,306 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE JPM ) opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $371,052.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

