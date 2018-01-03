John Demsey Sells 77,608 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $9,896,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE EL) traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $129.59. 1,414,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,950. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $130.36. The company has a market cap of $47,570.00, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

