James Latham plc (LTHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Latham (LON LTHM) opened at GBX 810 ($10.83) on Wednesday. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 715.40 ($9.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 970 ($12.97). The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 and a PE ratio of 1,557.69.
James Latham (LON:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported GBX 27.80 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. James Latham had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of £107.33 million for the quarter.
James Latham Company Profile
James Latham plc is a timber and panel products distributor. The Company is engaged in timber importing and distribution, carried out in approximately 10 locations. The Company offers a range of wood-based panel products, natural acrylic stone, hardwoods, high grade softwoods, flooring, cladding, decking and plastics.
