iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Increased by Hefty Wealth Partners

Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hefty Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hefty Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. P Solve Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $4,725,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 216,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.42. 3,767,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,666. The stock has a market cap of $143,510.00 and a PE ratio of 12.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $226.32 and a 1-year high of $272.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.2727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

