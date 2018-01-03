Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 3,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $151,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $155,070.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $160,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,250 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $120,510.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,277.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.36 and a beta of 2.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

