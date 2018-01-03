Investors Sell Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Strength (PYPL)

Traders sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $134.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.57 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Paypal had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $2.91 for the day and closed at $76.75

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.27 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypal from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The company has a market cap of $92,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney C. Adkins bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $751,431.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

