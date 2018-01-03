Investors Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $374.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $420.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.15 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $19.81 for the day and closed at $1,073.21

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,007.29 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,180.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,091.54.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $743,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.14. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $22.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.06 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $17,803,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/investors-sell-shares-of-alphabet-googl-on-strength-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.