Investors bought shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $53.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.93 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $63.95

The company has a market cap of $19,560.00 and a PE ratio of 7.48.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2383 per share. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) on Weakness” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/investors-buy-shares-of-technology-select-sector-spdr-etf-xlk-on-weakness-2.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 6,840,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,510,000 after purchasing an additional 391,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,928 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,207,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,565,000 after purchasing an additional 182,594 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,143,000 after purchasing an additional 183,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,470,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.