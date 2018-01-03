Investors Buy Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $53.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.93 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $63.95
The company has a market cap of $19,560.00 and a PE ratio of 7.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2383 per share. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s payout ratio is presently 10.17%.
About Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
