Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE VTA) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 1,375,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $12.59.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.
