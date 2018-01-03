Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,700. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $7,670.00, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 43,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $826,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 129.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 73,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,453,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,250,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,730,000 after buying an additional 4,455,788 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,909,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,782,000 after buying an additional 871,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

