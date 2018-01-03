Interface (TILE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Interface from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ TILE) opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.31, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.35. Interface has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $257.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $619,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $130,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $118,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/interface-tile-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.