Insider Selling: Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Director Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Penelope W. Kyle sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $66,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pra Group Inc (PRAA) traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 340,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,900. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1,540.00, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.96 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pra Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Pra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

