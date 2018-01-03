Insider Buying: Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Approach Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $463,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $457,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 350,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $1,001,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 550,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,424,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 29,285 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $69,991.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 660,113 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,479.11.

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ AREX) opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Approach Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 182.8% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 61,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,274,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Approach Resources during the second quarter worth $154,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AREX. ValuEngine lowered Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Approach Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

