Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $700.96, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. TheStreet raised Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (Ingles) is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company’s segments include retail grocery and other. Its other segment consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. As of September 24, 2016, the Company operated 201 supermarkets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.

