Independence (IHC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.40

Media coverage about Independence (NYSE:IHC) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independence earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8431528489943 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Independence has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $407.97, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) is a holding company principally engaged in the life and health insurance business. The Company’s segments include Medical Stop-Loss; Fully Insured Health; Group disability, life and DBL; Individual life, annuities and other, and Corporate. The Company is a writer across the nation of excess or stop-loss insurance for self-insured employer groups that desire to manage the risk of large medical claims (Medical Stop-Loss).

