INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of INC Research worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in INC Research by 74.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in INC Research by 1,337.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556,439 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in INC Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INC Research in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in INC Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INC Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on INC Research in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded INC Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on INC Research in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded INC Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

INC Research Holdings Inc ( INCR ) opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,600.00, a PE ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. INC Research Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $592.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.95 million. INC Research had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. INC Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that INC Research Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INC Research Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

