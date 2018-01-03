Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (IRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 19th

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (TSE:IRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Imvescor Restaurant Group (IRG) opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.20. Imvescor Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38.

In other news, insider Adam D. Wyden bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,710.00. Also, insider Adam D. Wyden bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,952.00.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc is a Canada-based franchise and licensing company. Its operating segments are Franchising, Manufacturing and Corporate. The Franchising segment comprises franchising royalties, supplier contributions and franchise fees from the Company’s franchised restaurant brands, as well as retail royalties from the sales of branded products to retailers.

