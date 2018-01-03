Horizon Global (HZN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Global earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6277488828411 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Horizon Global (NYSE HZN) opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $349.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Global will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

