Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Bank of the Ozarks’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116,064.44, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,932.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-bought-by-bank-of-the-ozarks.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.