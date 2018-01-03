Hologic (HOLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (HOLX) opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11,785.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $802.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. Hologic had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $266,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $40,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,833 shares of company stock worth $1,107,270. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Hologic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Hologic (HOLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/hologic-holx-now-covered-by-analysts-at-evercore-isi.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.