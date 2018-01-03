Heska (HSKA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heska in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heska in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Heska from $96.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Heska ( HSKA ) opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Heska has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $581.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Heska had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcginley sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $681,957.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,141,000 after buying an additional 111,232 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $3,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

