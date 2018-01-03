Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 946,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,350. The stock has a market cap of $998.80, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 385.11% and a negative net margin of 831.89%. equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 221,362 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/heron-therapeutics-hrtx-raised-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.