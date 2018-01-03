HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “
Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
About HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.
