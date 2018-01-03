HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/henkel-agco-kgaa-henky-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA ( HENKY ) opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,215.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a 52-week low of $101.40 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

About HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.