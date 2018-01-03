Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY)’s share price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 5,977,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,985,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Helios and Matheson Analytics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Helios and Matheson Analytics news, Director Muralikrishna Gadiyaram sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Helios and Matheson Analytics makes up about 0.5% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.48% of Helios and Matheson Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Stock Price Up 14.6%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/helios-and-matheson-analytics-hmny-stock-price-up-14-6.html.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.