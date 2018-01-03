Hefty Wealth Partners Has $6.64 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hefty Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hefty Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hefty Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,305,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,735,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,831,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $1,920.01 and a 12 month high of $2,385.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

