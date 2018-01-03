Head-To-Head Survey: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) vs. Its Competitors

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mersana Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mersana Therapeutics Competitors -5,192.50% -162.92% -35.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Competitors 906 3319 11806 237 2.70

Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.09%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mersana Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mersana Therapeutics Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 61.42

Mersana Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mersana Therapeutics.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers. Its product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536. The ADC therapies treat cancer patients by engineering a drug conjugate with various anti-cancer agents and controlling when, where and how those agents are released. Dolaflexin is its Fleximer antibody drug conjugation platform, which pairs the Fleximer polymer with its linker chemistries to create ADC therapies. XMT-1522 is based on its Dolaflexin platform and has over 15 auristatin molecules per antibody. XMT-1522 is in Phase I clinical trial for various indications of cancers. XMT-1536 is in pre-clinical development.

