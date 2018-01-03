Head-To-Head Contrast: XBiotech (XBIT) & The Competition

XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XBiotech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XBiotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -60.07% -55.80% XBiotech Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A -$52.76 million -3.16 XBiotech Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 64.75

XBiotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XBiotech. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XBiotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 XBiotech Competitors 905 3315 11797 237 2.70

XBiotech currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.63%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 40.60%. Given XBiotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XBiotech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

XBiotech rivals beat XBiotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating a range of different diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, Xilonix (MABp1), which is derived from a natural human immune response. The Company has also developed a True Human monoclonal antibody discovery platform and manufacturing system. Xilonix is a therapeutic antibody, which specifically neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1a). Its pipeline includes various human antibodies for treating diseases, such as cancer, vascular disease, inflammatory skin disease and diabetes. The Company has completed a Phase III study in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic colorectal cancer. It also investigated its lead product candidate in clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

