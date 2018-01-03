Head to Head Contrast: OptiNose (OPTN) and Editas Medicine (EDIT)

OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 4 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 5 4 0 2.44

OptiNose presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.07%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.33%. Given OptiNose’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -1,127.03% -70.19% -37.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine $6.05 million 250.05 -$97.18 million ($3.24) -10.59

OptiNose has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Summary

OptiNose beats Editas Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other. The Company’s lead product, XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray, utilizes breath powered exhalation delivery system (EDS), to deliver a topically acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. XHANCE has a differentiated clinical profile with the potential to become part of the standard of care for this disease because it is able to deliver medication to the primary site of inflammation.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology. CRISPR uses a protein-ribonucleic acid (RNA) complex composed of an enzyme, including either CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) or CRISPR from Prevotella and Francisella 1 (Cpf1), bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a particular deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. Its platform consists of four components: nuclease engineering, delivery, control and specificity, and directed editing. Its programs include Eye Diseases, Engineered T Cell Therapies for Immuno-Oncology and additional research programs. It is developing a genome editing therapeutic for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 (LCA10).

