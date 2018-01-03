Head-To-Head Comparison: Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) versus Its Competitors

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Proteostasis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Competitors 906 3319 11806 237 2.70

Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.48%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 40.47%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics $8.38 million -$37.23 million -2.80 Proteostasis Therapeutics Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 59.85

Proteostasis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics. Proteostasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics -712.49% -93.15% -76.61% Proteostasis Therapeutics Competitors -5,192.50% -162.92% -35.31%

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models. Using this platform, it has identified a new class of small molecules, amplifiers that modulate proteins in the proteostasis network. It is developing and intend to commercialize its lead amplifier of CFTR protein, PTI-428, to improve CFTR protein function. It also focuses on developing PTI-NC-733, PTI-130, Usp14 program and unfolded protein response (UPR) program. PTI-130 is a small molecule amplifier.

