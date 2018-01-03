Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap ( NYSE:HASI ) opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,276.80, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $117,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Brendan Herron sold 11,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $265,069.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,063 shares of company stock worth $571,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2,784.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

