Halyard Health (HYH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Halyard Health, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on advancing health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company sells surgical and infection prevention products for the operating room. Halyard offers products such as sterilization wraps, face masks, surgical drapes and gowns, closed suction catheters, pain pumps and enteral feeding tubes. It offers a range of medical device solutions including post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional (or chronic) pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. Halyard Health, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HYH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Halyard Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Halyard Health ( NYSE:HYH ) opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Halyard Health has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2,162.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Halyard Health had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Halyard Health will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halyard Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Halyard Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halyard Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Halyard Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Halyard Health by 114.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

