H Grant Swartzwelder Sells 6,959 Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director H Grant Swartzwelder sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $143,146.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Grant Swartzwelder also recently made the following trade(s):

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,350. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $342.73, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $178,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 13.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located primarily in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, with properties also located in various other states.

