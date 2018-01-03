Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gulf Island Fabrication earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4391334955412 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,550. The stock has a market cap of $200.00, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.84. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry.

