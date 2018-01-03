GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXMD. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ TXMD ) opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.06. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.30.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 457.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,076.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/gsa-capital-partners-llp-takes-position-in-therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd.html.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.