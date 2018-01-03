GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 71,910 Shares of Invacare Corporation (IVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71,910 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Invacare worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,760,000. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,151,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 566,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 553,954 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 1,779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 442,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 419,155 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Invacare Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Invacare Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-71910-shares-of-invacare-corporation-ivc.html.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.