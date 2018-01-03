GrubHub Inc (GRUB) SVP Sells $338,031.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $338,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $63,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $83,515.48.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Margo Drucker sold 1,621 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $108,996.04.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $75,580.70.

On Friday, November 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 1,620 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $98,787.60.

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 911,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,950. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $6,180.00, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. GrubHub had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Citigroup downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

