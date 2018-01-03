GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Insider Maria Belousova Sells 2,766 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Maria Belousova sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $197,575.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,215.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maria Belousova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Maria Belousova sold 2,308 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $155,697.68.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Maria Belousova sold 2,686 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $180,848.38.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Maria Belousova sold 2,307 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $140,957.70.

On Friday, November 3rd, Maria Belousova sold 2,685 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $163,865.55.

GrubHub Inc (NYSE GRUB) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. 911,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,950. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $6,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 386,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

