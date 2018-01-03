Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM) Short Interest Up 55.8% in December

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,012 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 904,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Gridsum (NASDAQ GSUM) opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Gridsum has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $286.47 and a PE ratio of -7.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gridsum by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gridsum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gridsum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Gridsum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gridsum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc is a holding company. The Company provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The Company’s technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes real-time events. The Company offers various types of solutions and technologies.

