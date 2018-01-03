GrafTech International (GTI) & AMTEK (AME) Financial Contrast

GrafTech International (NYSE: GTI) and AMTEK (NYSE:AME) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and AMTEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International -13.82% -9.99% -5.32% AMTEK 13.37% 16.48% 7.77%

AMTEK pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GrafTech International does not pay a dividend. AMTEK pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrafTech International and AMTEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTEK 0 1 8 0 2.89

AMTEK has a consensus price target of $73.11, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Given AMTEK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMTEK is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrafTech International and AMTEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International N/A N/A N/A ($2.76) -1.83 AMTEK $3.84 billion 4.42 $512.15 million $2.38 30.84

AMTEK has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMTEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of AMTEK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AMTEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMTEK beats GrafTech International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes. The Company manufactures carbon, graphite and semi-graphite refractory products, which protect the walls of blast furnaces and submerged arc furnaces. The Company’s operating segments include: Industrial Materials, which include graphite electrodes, refractory products and needle coke products, and Engineered Solutions, which includes advanced graphite materials, advanced composite materials, advanced electronics technologies and advanced materials. The Company has seven product categories: graphite electrodes, refractory products, needle coke products, advanced graphite materials, advanced composite materials, advanced electronics technologies and advanced materials.

AMTEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets. EIG provides process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and automation markets. It makes monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers and uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electrical test equipment and gas turbine sensors. EMG is a differentiated supplier of precision motion control solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. Its end markets include medical, automation, petrochemical and other industrial markets. It operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

