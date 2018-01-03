Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 404000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1,070.00, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 58.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 88.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,692,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 443,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 198,503 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 305,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/golub-capital-bdc-gbdc-hits-new-12-month-low-at-18-05.html.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.