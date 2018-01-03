Gladstone Land (LAND) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Headlines about Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Land earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.6010799158105 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 53,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,250. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16, a P/E ratio of 453.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 1,767.26%.

Gladstone Land Corporation is an agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (box barns), packinghouses, processing facilities and various storage facilities.

