Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,292,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 162,841 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 75.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,549,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,206 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96.8% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 320,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 123,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $16,033,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $5,509,508.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,070,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,656,537.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,666 shares of company stock worth $29,283,517. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Vetr upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,770.00, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

